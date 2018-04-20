King Mswati Of Swaziland Officially Renames Country “Kingdom Of eSwatini” — Nigeria Today

King Mswati Of Swaziland Officially Renames Country “Kingdom Of eSwatini”

King Mswati III of Swaziland, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, has announced that his country has changed its name to “the Kingdom of eSwatini” to mark 50 years since independence from British rule.

The monarch announced the official change on Wednesday in a stadium during celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Swazi independence.

“African countries on getting independence reverted to their ancient names before they were colonised. So from now on, the country will be officially be known as the Kingdom of eSwatini,” he declared.

It is understood that the name Swaziland has angered some in the country, since it is a mix of Swazi and English. The new name means “land of the Swazis” in the local Swati language.

The change was unexpected, but King Mswati has been referring to Swaziland for years as eSwatini.

The king has referred to the “Kingdom of eSwatini” several times in recent years – even in an address to the UN General Assembly in 2017 and at African Union and other international conferences.

Mswati, who was crowned in 1986 aged 18, rules by decree. Political parties are banned from taking part in elections and only candidates approved by chiefs loyal to the king can stand for office. The country has a population of about 1.3 million people.

The name change could mean the country’s constitution is rewritten, as well as changes for the royal Swaziland police force, the Swaziland defence force and the University of Swaziland.

After independence, Rhodesia became Zimbabwe, Nyasaland became Malawi, and Bechuanaland became Botswana.

The post King Mswati Of Swaziland Officially Renames Country “Kingdom Of eSwatini” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

