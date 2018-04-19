 ‘Kingsman’ star Taron Egerton to portray Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ biopic — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Kingsman’ star Taron Egerton to portray Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ biopic

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

In September, Taron Egerton announced his casting as Elton John in an upcoming biopic, Rocketman. Today, Paramount officially greenlit the musical, which is set to begin production sometime this summer.

The post ‘Kingsman’ star Taron Egerton to portray Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ biopic appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.