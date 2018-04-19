‘Kingsman’ star Taron Egerton to portray Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ biopic — Nigeria Today

‘Kingsman’ star Taron Egerton to portray Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ biopic
In September, Taron Egerton announced his casting as Elton John in an upcoming biopic, Rocketman. Today, Paramount officially greenlit the musical, which is set to begin production sometime this summer.
