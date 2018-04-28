Kioni re-elected KVF chairman - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Kioni re-elected KVF chairman – Daily Nation
Kioni re-elected KVF chairman
Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni (centre) speaks after successfully defending his seat during the federation's Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY |. In Summary. The long-serving administrator trounced Martin …
Kioni seeks re-election, Maiyo contests for VC's post in today's KVF elections
