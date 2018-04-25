Kenya: Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Filmed Naked in Suspected Love Triangle - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Filmed Naked in Suspected Love Triangle – AllAfrica.com
Hivisasa
Kenya: Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Filmed Naked in Suspected Love Triangle
AllAfrica.com
Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri was on Tuesday filmed naked by unknown people while in the company of an unidentified woman. In the footage, the deputy governor and the woman are both seated on a bed naked while being grilled by an unknown …
