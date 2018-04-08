 Kirinyaga women rep Ngirici has denied claims that she sponsored goons to heckle Governor Waiguru - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Kirinyaga women rep Ngirici has denied claims that she sponsored goons to heckle Governor Waiguru – The Standard

Kirinyaga women rep Ngirici has denied claims that she sponsored goons to heckle Governor Waiguru
Kirinyaga women representative purity Ngirici has denied claims by area governor Ann Waiguru that she sponsored goons to heckle her on Friday during deputy president William Ruto's visit in the area. Ngirici is accusing Waiguru of dragging her name

