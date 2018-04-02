Kiss Daniel gives back to the poor on Easter day - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Kiss Daniel gives back to the poor on Easter day – Pulse Nigeria
Kiss Daniel gives back to the poor on Easter day
During the Easter celebration, we got to see the other side of Kiss Daniel as he shared food and money with some beggars at Mushin. Published: 2 minutes ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail · Kiss Daniel says 'Yeba' does not promote sexual molestation …
Singer, Kiss Daniel Shares Food, Money on Lagos Street
