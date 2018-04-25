 Kiss Daniel's former label, G-Worldwide, signs new acts - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Kiss Daniel’s former label, G-Worldwide, signs new acts – Vanguard

Apr 25, 2018


Kiss Daniel's former label, G-Worldwide, signs new acts
BY ROTIMI AGBANA. Following Kiss Daniel's unexpected exit from his former label, G-Worldwide Entertainment, the management of the label has announced two new signings, Ajura and Easy Jay, introducing them to the Nigerian music space as the newest
