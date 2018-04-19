Klopp: Bayern Munich move would have been 'complicated' - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Klopp: Bayern Munich move would have been ‘complicated’ – Goal.com
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he does not have an exit clause in his contract, and that a move to become Bayern Munich's manager would have been complicated even if both parties were interested. The 50-year-old has managed Mainz, Borussia …
