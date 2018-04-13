Klopp Confident Of Retaining Salah — Nigeria Today

Klopp Confident Of Retaining Salah

Jurgen Klopp says he is confident of Liverpool retaining the services of Mohamed Salah for next season.

The former Roma player has scored 39 goals for Liverpool this season, in all competitions and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

However, Klopp, who has earlier stated this week Salah is not leaving has reiterated his stance.

“It’s not a situation I’d even think about,” said the German. “Mo Salah came in not a full year ago, to make the next step in his career, and he did it. He had different options and wanted to come here.

“Again, in the German interview, he asked me and I said ‘yeah, I’m confident’. I don’t think, I know he will be here.

“It’s only because people always have something to write, something to talk about. We don’t want to change all the time. We have a big chance to create something for the future. We have to deliver performances, points, winning, whatever.

“We are still young, full of potential, and my impression at the moment is they are all excited about being in this group.”

