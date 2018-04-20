Klopp doesn't want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Klopp doesn’t want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Klopp doesn't want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah
Goal.com
Jurgen Klopp does not want Mohamed Salah or Liverpool to change their ways as the Egypt forward chases the Premier League Golden Boot. Salah has scored an incredible 40 goals in his first season at Anfield, with 30 of those coming in the Premier League …
Jürgen Klopp backs Liverpool to close gap on 'even stronger' Manchester City
Edin Dzeko, the man with the gift for proving people wrong, is prepared for Liverpool and 'amazing' Mohamed Salah
Dejan Lovren wants to write another chapter to Liverpool's glorious European history
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!