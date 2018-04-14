Klopp: Liverpool Destined To Play Roma — Nigeria Today

Klopp: Liverpool Destined To Play Roma

Jurgen Klopp will be taking inspiration from Liverpool’s success in Rome, after they were paired with Roma.

Liverpool will face Roma in the semifinal of the UCL, after dumping out City and Barcelona respectively.

Liverpool have fond memories of playing in Rome, winning the 1977 and 1984 UCL titles at Stadio Olimpico.

And Liverpool manager Klopp is relishing the club’s return to the Italian capital in pursuit of their sixth European crown.

“I will watch them for sure because it is destiny,” Klopp said. “If any German goes to Bern in Switzerland he cannot avoid thinking about 1954.

“There are not a lot of people around on the planet from that time now but it is just a special place. You think, ‘Ok, it happened here, well done, all these guys’.

“Those Liverpool teams were great but they became great in these situations and now people say ‘They did it like this’. It is good to have role models but in the end you have to do it your own way.

“Thank God Rome is still Rome. It is the place, it is not who did what, it’s the place. I love our history but it is not allowed for us to compare it constantly.”

“Like someone said [we have] to write our own history. The legends we all love are around and they are clapping because they like this,” he continued.

“Kenny Dalglish is over the moon and completely on fire. Steven Gerrard and all the other guys in between, you can feel it and see it. That’s cool.

“Now it’s a case of attitude, character stuff like that. That you stay greedy, and want to do the next step. When it’s like constantly so fantastic, it’s the first step to not be fantastic anymore and we have to stay this kind of angry. There is so much to go for and it will never stop.”

Klopp added: “Of course if I find something that helped make this place even more remarkable or special for Liverpool then I will use it.”

Liverpool host Roma at Anfield on April 24 in the first leg of their semi-final tie and play the return leg in Roma on May 2.

