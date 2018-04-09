Klopp: Man City Are Not Vunerable — Nigeria Today

Klopp: Man City Are Not Vunerable

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will not be guarded against Manchester City, as they have lost two big matches in a row.

Liverpool trounced them 3-0 in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal, scoring all goals in the first 31 minutes.

Manchester City expected to be champions when they faced United, only to lose 3-2 after going 2-0 up at halftime.

“No [City are not vulnerable],” Klopp told a media conference on Monday. “When we played City and we lost 5-0 [in September], everyone saw the quality of City, even though we were one man down.

“We all know about Pep, the best coach in the world, and it was clear they are outstanding, but there’s no perfect football team in the world.

“You have moments, situations, days, sometimes only minutes, but they have been the most consistent, that’s why they’re champions at the end of the season.

“There are tough moments for all teams – I don’t think even Barcelona think they are through against Roma [at 4-1 up] because that’s football. Nothing is fixed.”

