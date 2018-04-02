 Klopp predicts fiery UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City — Nigeria Today
Klopp predicts fiery UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Football, Sports

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp insists “there will be fire” when the Merseyside club faces Manchester City in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League showdown. The German said his confidence was hinged on the fact that his team, at their best, were capable of defying the odds to reach the semi-finals. Manchester City visit Anfield in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, resuming a rivalry which has seen 12 goals scored in the last two meetings between the teams.

