Klopp's assistant to take a break for the rest of the season — Nigeria Today

Klopp’s assistant to take a break for the rest of the season

Liverpool have announced that Zeljko Buvac. Jurgen Klopp’s assistant, will take a break from first-team duties immediately.

The announcement comes two days before their second leg tie with Roma in the Champions League, with the club claiming that Buvac stepped back due to personal reasons rather than a bust-up with Klopp. Reports had emerged earlier that Buvac had been absent from tactical meetings and was no longer involved in the team selection.

Liverpool confirmed that the well-respected coach remains an employee of the club and his position at the club is not affected by his absence.

Buvac has worked alongside Klopp for 17 years with their relationship going back to Klopp’s spells at Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp brought in Buvac immediately he got to the Anfield to continue their partnership in the dugout.

It is believed that Peter Krawiet, who was second coach, will step up into the assistant manager role.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

