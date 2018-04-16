Know all the winners for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Know all the winners for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Know all the winners for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018
GhanaWeb
The 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came off in grand style at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), Saturday, April 14. The event which was the 19th edition of the award scheme was under the theme, “Our Music Beyond Borders.” www …
Ebony Reigns In Death
#VGMA2018: Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns dominate Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | Full List of Winners
VGMA 2018: Ebony leads the pack in historic win
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!