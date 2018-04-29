Kogi: Buhari’s Bello, Versus Saraki’s Dino — Nigeria Today

Kogi: Buhari’s Bello, Versus Saraki’s Dino
By Tunde Asaju It is incredibly gratifying to come from Kogi. It’s the only state in Naija that is working. Our governor, Yahaya Bello is the only one with unimpeded access to the Villa in Abuja.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!