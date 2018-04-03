Kogi govt. reveals current health status of Governor Bello after car accident — Nigeria Today

Kogi govt. reveals current health status of Governor Bello after car accident
The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has spoken up on how he sustained injury on his left foot and had his leg bandaged by doctors. He said the incident happened while he was alighting from a vehicle. The governor made this known on Tuesday through his Media and Publicity Director-General, Kingsley Fanwo, while dispelling […]
Kogi govt. reveals current health status of Governor Bello after car accident
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!