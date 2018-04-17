Kogi sets up panel to probe violence in three communities — Nigeria Today

Kogi sets up panel to probe violence in three communities

Kogi Government has set up a 13-member Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the recent bloody civil disturbances in Ognae-Nigwu, Ojuwo -Ajimadi and Agbenema-Ife communities in the state.

Members of the panel were inaugurated on Tuesday in Lokoja by the state Deputy governor, Mr Simon Achuba.

Justice Josiah Mejabi is the Chairman of the panel, while Mr Ayo Fasoba of the state Ministry of Justice will serve as Secretary.

At the inauguration, Achuba charged members of the panel to take the assignment seriously, saying that government was determined to get to the roots of the crises.

He said that government would provide a conducive environment for the panel to carry out the assignment.

He gave the committee six weeks to carry out the assignment and submit its report.

According to the deputy governor, the terms of reference of the panel include: determining the immediate and remote causes of the bloody clashes in which 17 people were killed and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

He said that individuals or group of persons directly responsible for the mayhem should also to be identified by

the panel.

Achuba charged the panel members to identity and assess damage done to lives and property during the crises.

“It should also make recommendations that would help to restore peace and avoid re-occurrence of such crises,” he said.

Mejabi promised that members of the panel would live up to expectations by doing a thorough job within the specified time.

He thanked the government for finding them worthy to serve as members of the panel.

Other members of the panel are: the Director -General, Bureau of Information Services and Grassroots Sensitisation, Mr Abdulkarim Abdulmalik and Mr Sumaila Abbas.

Others are: Mr Ibrahim Atadoga; Mr Samuel Onimisi; Mr Adamu Isakoto; Mr Jatto Dan Bello; Miss Abimbola Agbogun; Mr Ahmed Atta; Major Tijani Sheu; Navy Capt. Isaac Udoudoh; Mr Yahaya Atoto and ACP Lenox Taylor.

