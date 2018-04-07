KOK cautions Keke riders against recklessness in Professor Johnbull - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

KOK cautions Keke riders against recklessness in Professor Johnbull – Daily Trust
KOK cautions Keke riders against recklessness in Professor Johnbull
Daily Trust
Another season of the Globacom-sponsored TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, begins on Tuesday with an episode preaching against reckless driving. The episode entitled 'Anthony Keke' will showcase the lifestyle of a typical Keke (commercial tricycle …
Professor Johnbull counsels commercial tricycle riders
