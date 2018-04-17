Konga and Yudala finally confirm merger - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Konga and Yudala finally confirm merger – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Konga and Yudala finally confirm merger
Pulse Nigeria
Nick Imudia will be leading Konga's online operations as CEO while Prince Nnamdi Ekeh will run Konga's offline operations as the CEO. (Nairametrics). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse …
The many pitfalls of e-commerce in Nigeria
Konga spots new logo to reflect merger with Yudala
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!