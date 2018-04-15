Konga,Yudala merge to disrupt Nigeria's e-commerce ecosystem - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Konga,Yudala merge to disrupt Nigeria’s e-commerce ecosystem – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Konga,Yudala merge to disrupt Nigeria's e-commerce ecosystem
The Nation Newspaper
Konga, Nigeria's largest online mall and Yudala, Africa's pioneer composite e-commerce company have officially announced a merger of their operations which will see them effectively become the biggest organized retail and e-commerce/marketplace outfit …
Breaking: Konga and Yudala announce merger plans
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!