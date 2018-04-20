Korea, IMF coordinate over disclosure of forex market interventions - Korea Times — Nigeria Today

Korea, IMF coordinate over disclosure of forex market interventions – Korea Times
Korea Times
Korea, IMF coordinate over disclosure of forex market interventions
Korea Times
By Yoon Ja-young. The country's finance minister discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief over how to reveal the government's interventions in the foreign exchange market. The IMF chief said the disclosure won't cause unwanted …
