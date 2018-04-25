Korede Bello bags Degree from Nigerian Institute of Journalism! - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Korede Bello bags Degree from Nigerian Institute of Journalism! – BellaNaija
Korede Bello bags Degree from Nigerian Institute of Journalism!
Mavins record act, Korede Bello is proof that if you set you mind to achieve a certain goal, nothing can hold you back. In a post on his Instagram page, the music star revealed that he has just graduated with Distinction in Mass Communication, form the …
