 Korede Bello Debunks Rumours that he Bought Distinction from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Korede Bello Debunks Rumours that he Bought Distinction from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Korede Bello Debunks Rumours that he Bought Distinction from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Mavin star, Korede Bello, has taken to Instagram to shut down rumours which says that he bought distinction from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ). http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng http://fly.africa. The singer who bagged a HND from the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.