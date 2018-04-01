Korede Bello premieres New Single on #BBNaija Stage | Listen to “Work IT” on BN — Nigeria Today

Korede Bello premieres New Single on #BBNaija Stage | Listen to “Work IT” on BN
Mavin Records pop superstar Korede Bello has just released a new single titled Work It which he premiered during the Big Brother Naija Live Eviction show some minutes ago. Listen below: Download
The post Korede Bello premieres New Single on #BBNaija Stage | Listen to “Work IT” on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
