 Korede Bello premieres New Single on #BBNaija Stage | Listen to “Work IT” on BN — Nigeria Today
Korede Bello premieres New Single on #BBNaija Stage | Listen to “Work IT” on BN

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija, Music | 0 comments

Mavin Records pop superstar Korede Bello has just released a new single titled Work It which he premiered during the Big Brother Naija Live Eviction show some minutes ago. Listen below: ﻿ Download

The post Korede Bello premieres New Single on #BBNaija Stage | Listen to “Work IT” on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

