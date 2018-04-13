Korede Bello shares Throwback Picture of himself, fans react — Nigeria Today

Korede Bello shares Throwback Picture of himself, fans react

Korede Bello shares Throwback picture

Korede Bello who is signed with MAVINS Records has shared a throwback photo of himself on social media which has got many of his fans talking.

The 22-year-old ‘Godwin’ crooner caused some stir when he took to his Instagram page to share an epic throwback photo of himself which showed an apparently less glamorous Korede.

In the photo, Korede Bello is seen looking way younger, darker and without his signature hairstyle that Nigerians have come to know him with.

As soon as he shared the photo, his many followers on Instagram took to his comment section to express how surprised they are at how he has changed over the years.

Some who were obviously really awestruck even wrote: “Jesus is Lord” to express their amazement.

Below is what the singer shared:

The post Korede Bello shares Throwback Picture of himself, fans react appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

