Kremlin Calls Facebook’s Removal Of Russian Media Accounts Censorship — Nigeria Today

Kremlin Calls Facebook’s Removal Of Russian Media Accounts Censorship

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

The Kremlin on Thursday said Facebook’s removal of accounts controlled by various Russian media was a hostile move that smacked of censorship. Facebook said on Tuesday it had deleted hundreds of Russian accounts and pages associated with a “troll factory” indicted by U.S. prosecutors for fake activist and political posts in the 2016 U.S. election […]

