Kukah Backs Decision To Grant Boko Haram Members Amnesty - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

 Kukah Backs Decision To Grant Boko Haram Members Amnesty
Kukah Backs Decision To Grant Boko Haram Members Amnesty – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 6, 2018


Kukah Backs Decision To Grant Boko Haram Members Amnesty
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has supported the decision of the Federal Government to grant amnesty to repentant members of the Boko Haram terrorist group. Bishop Kukah revealed his position while appearing as a guest on
