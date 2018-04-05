Kukah: It will be a miracle, if Nigeria pulls through the 2019 elections successfully — Nigeria Today

Kukah: It will be a miracle, if Nigeria pulls through the 2019 elections successfully

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah says it will be a miracle if Nigeria pulls through the 2019 elections successfully.

Kukah disclosed this in an interview published in the April edition of The Africa Report magazine.

According to him “It will be one of the greatest miracles if we pull through the election successfully.

“I do not see how we are going to conduct these elections if nothing urgent is done to increase a sense of national cohesion.

“It would be difficult to find out single state where you do not have tension that could boil over.

“If you multiply this by the number of states in Nigeria and the little sense of urgency, it would be difficult to talk about 2019 without a sense of foreboding.

“I have never felt this way. I prayerfully hope the government will wake up to appreciating how bitter people feel.”

