Kukah Supports FG’s Move To Grant Boko Haram Amnesty — Nigeria Today

Kukah Supports FG’s Move To Grant Boko Haram Amnesty

The Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has backed the proposal by the Federal Government to grant amnesty to repentant Boko Haram members. Kukah said there was the need for the government to accommodate the complaints of the aggrieved persons and put human face to resolving the insurgency in the North-East. […]

The post Kukah Supports FG’s Move To Grant Boko Haram Amnesty appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

