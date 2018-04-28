 Kushner expected to attend opening of Jerusalem embassy: CNN - The Hill — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kushner expected to attend opening of Jerusalem embassy: CNN – The Hill

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Hill

Kushner expected to attend opening of Jerusalem embassy: CNN
The Hill
Trump made the declaration in December that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a major shift in U.S. policy, and announced that his administration would move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to the divided capital. The embassy
Jerusalem: Trump to open US embassy in Jerusalem in MayDaily Post Nigeria
Trump says may go to Jerusalem embassy openingVanguard

all 66 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.