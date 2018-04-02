Kwaku Bonsam names daughter after Shatta Wale - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

Kwaku Bonsam names daughter after Shatta Wale – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Kwaku Bonsam names daughter after Shatta Wale
Myjoyonline.com
Ghanaian popular fetish priest who is a die-hard fan of Shatta Wale, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has named his newborn daughter after controversial Shatta Wale. Nana Kwaku Bonsam in an interview with SeancityGH explained that his decision to name his daughter …
PHOTO: Kwaku Bonsam gifts Shatta Wale a new baby
Shatta Wale can't stay away from controversial issues – Kenny Blaq
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!