Kwara Assembly Gives Ahmed Nod To Obtain N4bn Loan — Nigeria Today

Kwara Assembly Gives Ahmed Nod To Obtain N4bn Loan

Kwara State House of Assembly has granted the request of the state governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed to obtain a N4 billion loan to offset the backlog of salaries owed workers and pensioners in the 16 local government councils in the state. Local government workers and pensioners are being owed N7.7billion in accumulated salary arrears and […]

The post Kwara Assembly Gives Ahmed Nod To Obtain N4bn Loan appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

