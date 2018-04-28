 Kwara Female Corper Dies During ‘Man-O-War’ Exercise — Nigeria Today
Kwara Female Corper Dies During ‘Man-O-War’ Exercise

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Kwara State has lost her life. She died at the NYSC camp in Yikpata, Edu local government area. The deceased, Amadi Eva Ichechukwu with registration number KW/18A/0135, Batch A, from Rivers State, was said to have died due to injuries she sustained during a “Man-O-War” […]

