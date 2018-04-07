 Kwara State Police arrest 7 Suspects in Connection to Offa Robbery — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kwara State Police arrest 7 Suspects in Connection to Offa Robbery

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Kwara State Police Command has revealed that 7 suspects have been arrested in connection to the robbery in Offa, Kwara State, Punch reports. The robbers had on Thursday evening invaded 5 banks and a police station, killing both residents and police officers. Lawan Ado, the state commissioner of police, reported that one of the […]

The post Kwara State Police arrest 7 Suspects in Connection to Offa Robbery appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.