Kwara to encourage teaching, learning of mathematics–Deputy Governor — Nigeria Today

Kwara to encourage teaching, learning of mathematics–Deputy Governor

The Kwara Government has reiterated its determination to encourage the teaching and learning of mathematics as a pivot for the development of the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Peter Kisira, gave the assurance on Thursday in Ilorin when the executive members of the state chapter of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit.

Kisira, who stressed the importance of mathematics in development, described the subject as the engine room and basic instrument of science.

He decried the lack of interest in the subject among students and called on parents to play effective role in partnering with relevant bodies to encourage its teaching and learning in Nigerian institutions.

The deputy governor charged members of the association and relevant bodies to work toward producing mathematics teachers.

Kisira also thanked the association for appointing him the “Pillar of Mathematics’’ in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Dr Funsho Bello, had described Kisira as a role model, saying this informed the conferment of the award on him.

Bello explained that the association had been working with relevant organisations to initiate competitions which encourage the teaching of the subject.

The chairman, however, stressed the need for awareness to sensitise Nigerians on the importance of the subject.

He also called for government assistance for its members to attend seminars and conferences in order to be abreast of the development in the profession.

NAN

The post Kwara to encourage teaching, learning of mathematics–Deputy Governor appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

