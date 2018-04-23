La Liga: Atletico held by Betis, Las Palmas relegated - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

La Liga: Atletico held by Betis, Las Palmas relegated – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
La Liga: Atletico held by Betis, Las Palmas relegated
Vanguard
Atletico Madrid failed to break down Real Betis in a 0-0 draw on Sunday which further reduced their slim chances of catching FC Barcelona at the top of La Liga. Elsewhere, Las Palmas were relegated after a crushing 4-0 home defeat by Alaves. Diego …
Jan Oblak Hints at Atletico Madrid Exit Amid Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG Rumours
Liverpool want to sign €100million star to challenge Premier League champions Manchester City next season
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid draw leave Barcelona one point from title
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!