 Labour Ministry Tasks Employees On Improved Productivity — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Labour Ministry Tasks Employees On Improved Productivity

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The efforts of the federal government at enhancing productivity improvement and national competitiveness in the world of work recorded a boost as the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment embarks on sensitization of staff to embrace the tenets of productivity consciousness and enhancement for effective service delivery. Declaring open a one day sensitization workshop on […]

The post Labour Ministry Tasks Employees On Improved Productivity appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.