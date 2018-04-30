Labour to Buhari: Give us implementable economic blueprint — Nigeria Today

Labour to Buhari: Give us implementable economic blueprint

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies on Monday told the Buhari government to take steps to advance what it described implementable economic blueprint for the country in other to get it out of the wood.

The union said while government efforts towards revamping the economy must be commended, it was unfortunate that all government institutions charged with the responsibility of the nation’s economy are busy working at cross purpose and trading blames.

President General of the Union, Comrade Mohammed Yunusa told newsmen government must rise up to its responsibility, saying the government must know that Nigerians who voted for change are currently wallowing in unprecedented poverty.

While hailing government decision to concession the Nigeria Railway Corporation to ensure effective and efficient service delivery, Yunusa said that the union will only support such concession if it will guarantee the safety of workers in the corporation.

He said “The economy is down and revamping it requires deliberate efforts powered by wise men. The country needs an implementable economic blueprint. We must get out of this avoidable recession fast.

“SSASCGOC appreciate the efforts of the federal government in this direction, but more effort and sincerity must be made fast. All institutions charged with economic activities must work in synergy and stop talking from different sides of their lips and blame trading.

“Nigerians are in the state of quagmire, walking in the dark as if we are blind with no destination. There must be light and the government has the responsibility similitude to make this happen. The government must know that Nigerians who voted for change are wallowing in unprecedented poverty and government must do al, within its power to quickly revive the ailing economy.

“SSASCGOC is not averse to the change mantra of the present administration particularly in its effort to bring back the rail networks in Nigeria to its list glory. But we will resist any form of reform aimed at discrediting and sending staff if NRC into the Labour market, under whatever guise, be it concession, franchising of public private partnership.

“We have learnt our lesson from NITEL experience and never shall we allow such again. As an association with over 20,000 membership base, we shall resist with all our might any concession arrangement that leads to job loss be it in the Nigeria Railway Corporation or any other public corporation in Nigeria.

“Government has business in business especially when it is social oriented in nature and therefore, government should sit with the union and its allies so that we can Jointly come up with workable solutions for the rail to roll into glory. It is imperative that concession process that us shredded in secrecy and that relegates workers Representatives to the background shall be outrightly resisted.

The union condemned the what it described as unprecedented killings and Watson destruction of lives and property across the country, pointing out that in the beginning, it was believed to be herdsmen/farmers clash,p which has metamorphosed into an insurgency movement.

Yunusa also expressed concern over the recent invasion of the hallowed chamber of the senate by political thugs, adding that never in the history if the country has the nation felt so unsecured than now, saying “if the political class is unsafe, what is the hope of the common man in the street”.

