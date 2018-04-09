Labour to El Rufai: ‘We will teach you a lesson’ — Nigeria Today

Labour to El Rufai: ‘We will teach you a lesson’

The President of the United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Joe Ajaero says the Congress will deal with Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai over what he described as ‘anti-labour’ practices in the state.

Mr. Ajaero while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt the Rivers state capital said recent moves by the governor to move wages and salaries matter to the concurrent list by the present administration was calling for a showdown with Nigerian workers.

Gov. El Rufai incidentally heads the restructuring committee of the All Progressives Congress APC.

“They think labour is just civil or public servants in their states and that is why they recommended putting it on the concurrent list. He even went further to say civil servants do not deserve N18, 000 minimum wage.

“Labour is more than that. Like National Union of Electricity Employees, do we have employees that El-Rufai controls, no! They are purely national. And these are people that are part of labour, so at what point can you now pass it to a state?”

“All these are to be considered to teach El-Rufai a lesson that no other governor will follow him to set that bad example. There will be an opportunity to deal with him and it will be difficult for him to seek re-election,” he added.

