LADROPE Debuts With “Suave” Unity Collection — Nigeria Today

LADROPE Debuts With “Suave” Unity Collection

Emerging online fashion shop Ladrope has teamed up with her tailors to release their debut collection themed “Suave”.

The collection features uber stylish fashion pieces made of local African fabrics.

A fusion of menswear and womenswear, the collection tells the story of the redefinition of fashion on a still page.

Fashion has evolved over the years and still has impact amongst like minds in ART,

TECHNOLOGY and STYLE! This is why Ladrope, a fashion application founded in the heart of Lagos state, Nigeria, is here with a debut ‘Suave’ collection made of African prints.

Creative stylist, Maurice Sokari shares the story of the heart and soul of the designers put into these pieces for the Ladrope “Suave” unity collection.

See photos from the new collection.























Credits:

Shop: @Ladrope.com

Ladrope Designers: @ladropeworld , @tartiyanasobsession

Creative Direction/Styling: @Official_Maurix

Photography: @Ckknightphotography

Makeup:@khefe_Musa

Models:@prisnel_modelmanagement

Shoot Assistant: @HamidAyodeji

Location @crystal_lounge31

The post LADROPE Debuts With “Suave” Unity Collection appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

