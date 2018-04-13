Lady Accused Of Witchcraft, Stripped, Flogged & Paraded For Killing Lots of People In Abia — Nigeria Today

Lady Accused Of Witchcraft, Stripped, Flogged & Paraded For Killing Lots of People In Abia

A yet to be identified lady who is accused of being a witch, was stripped, flogged and excommunicated by angry residents of Amuda Isuochi community, Abia state.

A Facebook user identified as Peace Sampson who shared the post, stated that the alleged witch reportedly killed her mother.

She further disclosed that the lady also killed another woman with four children.

Read her Facebook post below;

“This woman is a witch from Amuda Isuochi who has been killing people, she also killed my mother bt now she killed another wmn with four children, her secret opened up. Glory be to CHUKWU OKIKIE ABIA AMA PURU IME IHIE NILE”

