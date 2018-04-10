Lady gang raped in her husband’s presence until she passed out — Nigeria Today

Lady gang raped in her husband’s presence until she passed out

A young lady and her family have been left traumatized after she was raped at gun point while her husband and brother were made to watch.

The bitter incident happened at their cocoa farm in Okuni, Ikom Local Government Area on November 6, 2017.

The rapists attacked the cocoa plantation, stole bags of cocoa, beat up the woman’s husband, then tied him and the woman’s brother at gun point while the woman was raped by multiple men until she passed out.

A culprit was arrested but was later released on bail without any sanction from the police in Ikom. This angered residents of the community and they decided to take action.

Last week women in Okuni marched to protest the ugly incident and this alerted the Government to respond to the case.

The Governor of Cross River State has directed the Attorney General of Cross River State Bar Abang to immediately prosecute the culprit earlier arrested for raping the woman along side 4 of his friends.

The Honorable Commissioner for Health Cross River State, Dr Inyang Asibong and Director General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu last Wednesday at Ikom assured the victim and her family that though justice has been delayed, the perpetrators will face the full wrath of law.

Dr Inyang Asibong criticized the police for releasing the culprit and assured everyone that the Cross River State Government will do everything to make sure the culprits are rearrested and made to face the law. She said the State Government will henceforth be responsible for the medical bill of the Lady and push for justice.

