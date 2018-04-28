 Lady Run Mad & Strip Naked After A Man Dropped Her Off In Owerri, Imo State - Pics, Video — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lady Run Mad & Strip Naked After A Man Dropped Her Off In Owerri, Imo State – Pics, Video

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

An unknown lady who was dropped off  last night around Kilimanjaro Eatery in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State have allegedly run mad and stripped naked. She has been roaming the streets since last night according to an eye witness.
I think she has become the latest victim of ritualists. Is quite unfortunate. I am not shocked though because for these ladies to follow a man they do not know from Adam to anywhere they want is a recipe for disaster. 
More photo and video below….

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.