Lady who got married at 50, gives birth a year later — Nigeria Today

Lady who got married at 50, gives birth a year later

51-year old Beauty entrepreneur and socialite Vivian Chiologi and her husband, top NFF licensed player agent, John Shittu have just welcomed a baby girl.

The couple who got married in London at the 5 star Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane in 2016 welcomed their bundle of joy on Thursday 19th April 2018 in London.

Sharing the goodnews, Vivian’s very good friend, Mo Abudu wrote an emotional piece, read below ;

My darling Viv, today I celebrate you and I thank God for your life and strength. What a testimony your life has become. You met and fell in love with JS as we fondly call him when you were about to turn 50 . You guys got married. The most beautiful wedding ever . Then came the wait for a child and you were so determined about having this child, we were worried because you had just turned 50 then. But you persisted and yesterday to the glory of God, you gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. How wonderful is that Sweetheart God loves you specially to do all these wonderful things for you. Congratulations darling. JS thank you so much for making our friend so happy . Lord thank you for your love, favor and kindness in the life of Viv and JS . I mean look at this beautiful pic of my darling Besto during her pregnancy and she is 51 , incredible . I am also sharing this story to say, never ever give up and with God on your side and with a good heart, all things are surely possible .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

