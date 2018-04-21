Lagos agog as Beejay Sax live concert berths - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Lagos agog as Beejay Sax live concert berths – Vanguard
Lagos agog as Beejay Sax live concert berths
By Ayo Onikoyi. All roads lead to the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, for the second edition of 'Beejay Sax Live' by Bolaji Sax, one of Nigeria's finest and trending gospel saxophonists, on May 13. Beejay. The event, a concert, is coming one …
