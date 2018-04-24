 LAGOS BRIDAL FASHION WEEK: It’s a first of its kind in the city of lagos, LAGOS Bridal Fashion Week. — Nigeria Today

LAGOS BRIDAL FASHION WEEK: It’s a first of its kind in the city of lagos, LAGOS Bridal Fashion Week.

​Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is almost here! From the 4th to the 6th of May, 2018 at Federal Place, Victoria Island, will host a first of its kind experience for brides and grooms to-be, bridal stylists, buyers and other key stakeholders, under one roof in Lagos.

The three-day experience will feature a curated list of Pan-African bridal designers for the daily runway shows, and bridal brands at the LBFW Bridal Boutique. The boutique will play house to a collection of vendors retailing bridal (and wedding) items as well as private rooms for consultations with designers and bridal stylists.

Speaking about Lagos Bridal Fashion Week, the Call Her Classic team stated:

“Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is responding to the growing demand and patronage for indigenous brands with regards to bridal fashion. This shift in narrative is welcomed as it supports local businesses and their revenue generating potential, and as such, it should be encouraged. It is for this reason Lagos Bridal Fashion Week was created – a platform that aims to promote Africa’s finest brands as well as facilitate an environment for commerce.”

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is the ultimate destination for bridal fashion. Miss it and miss out.

Register to Attend: https://lagosbridalfw.com/

CREDITS Styling: @callherclassic Designers: @tojufoyeh @elsiejoybridal, @ilare_official,@imani_swank, @kimonokollection @patrickayanski Jewellery: @donnatylerjewellery @elsiejoybridal @ariaba_lifestyle Photographer: @emmanueloyeleke Location: Emmanuel Oyeleke Studios MUA: @bregha Hair: @bernardsmiles Models: @adukebey, @funkewilliams, @damiluntus, @olamideogundele and Valentine of @fewmodels

