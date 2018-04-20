Lagos community decries poor power supply — Nigeria Today

Lagos community decries poor power supply

Electricity consumers in Cardoso Awodi-Ora area of Ajegunle Apapa in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos, on Friday decried the epileptic power supply, outrageous billing and dilapidated equipment in their community. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the outrageous monthly bills received from Eko Electricity Distribution Company did not correspond with the supply given to the community. Mr Joseph Emmanuel, a resident of the area said that electricity consumers in the community were given crazy bills despite having poor electricity supply.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

