Lagos community decries poor power supply — Nigeria Today

Lagos community decries poor power supply
Electricity consumers in Cardoso Awodi-Ora area of Ajegunle Apapa in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos, on Friday decried the epileptic power supply, outrageous billing and dilapidated equipment in their community. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the outrageous monthly bills received from Eko Electricity Distribution Company did not correspond with the supply given to the community. Mr Joseph Emmanuel, a resident of the area said that electricity consumers in the community were given crazy bills despite having poor electricity supply.
