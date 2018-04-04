Lagos-East endorses Senator Ashafa — Nigeria Today

Lagos-East endorses Senator Ashafa
The Lagos East Senatorial District executive has passed a vote of confidence in the Senator representing the district in the Senate, Gbenga Ashafa, and threw their weight behind his re-election bid. A statement on Tuesday said the executive of the district and members of Ashafa’s ward in the Bogije Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State, […]
The post Lagos-East endorses Senator Ashafa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
