 Lagos Evacuates 1,680 Beggars, Rescues 162 Children — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lagos Evacuates 1,680 Beggars, Rescues 162 Children

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it has evacuated 1, 680 beggars, destitute and mentally challenged persons and also rescued 162 children off the streets of Lagos in the past one year. Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Agboola Dabiri, made the disclosure at a press conference in Lagos said 1, 299 of the […]

The post Lagos Evacuates 1,680 Beggars, Rescues 162 Children appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.